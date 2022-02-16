Train, Jewel add Red Rocks date to 'AM Gold Tour'

Train's 11th studio album, AM Gold, is set for release on May 20.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning rock band Train is returning to Colorado's most-famous music venue this summer.

Train will bring the AM Gold Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 with special guest Jewel.

Train's tour will kick off June 8 in Massachusetts, making more than 35 stops in New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego and more before concluding at Red Rocks. Blues Traveler will be on Train's tour except for the Red Rocks date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. at savemesanfrancisco.com.

"Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well," said Train frontman Pat Monahan.

"Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are. It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go!"

To celebrate Train's touring announcement, comedian, actor and producer Ken Jeong recorded a special video message – watch here.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

#AMGoldTour pre-sale tix + V.I.P. pkgs go on sale 2/23 @ 10am local. Sign up to our mailing list by 2/22 @ 9p ET to get the code (emailed Tues evening).



Get dates, V.I.P. info + sign up to the mailing list https://t.co/R2qgCHwbF2



General on sale begins Fri, 2/25 @ 10am local. pic.twitter.com/L4iAhDVIFi — train (@train) February 16, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

