DENVER — Rapper and singer Travis Scott has announced his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour will make a Colorado stop.

Scott will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Wednesday, December 12.

The tour begins November 8 in Baltimore before returning to Houston on November 17 for the inaugural "Astroworld Festival," in the city from which Scott's album takes its name.

Scott's album "Astroworld" has been the No. 1 album on the Billboard Top 200 for two weeks in a row.

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 24 at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
