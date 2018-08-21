DENVER — Rapper and singer Travis Scott has announced his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour will make a Colorado stop.
Scott will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Wednesday, December 12.
The tour begins November 8 in Baltimore before returning to Houston on November 17 for the inaugural "Astroworld Festival," in the city from which Scott's album takes its name.
Scott's album "Astroworld" has been the No. 1 album on the Billboard Top 200 for two weeks in a row.
General ticket sales begin Friday, August 24 at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.
