Travis Scott to bring US tour to Colorado arena

DENVER — The "UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour" is headed to Colorado this autumn.
Travis Scott announced Tuesday a new North American tour that promises to transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.
The tour will kick off in Charlotte on Oct. 11, and will continue through North America until Dec. 29. The tour will also include Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium.
Scott's tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Tickets for Travis Scott's "UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour" will go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. local time at TravisScott.com.
Scott's "UTOPIA" album has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, garnering over 1.5 billion streams globally.
UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR
- Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
