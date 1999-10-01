Travis Scott to bring US tour to Colorado arena

The tour promises to transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.

DENVER — The "UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour" is headed to Colorado this autumn.

Travis Scott announced Tuesday a new North American tour that promises to transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.

The tour will kick off in Charlotte on Oct. 11, and will continue through North America until Dec. 29. The tour will also include Travis Scott’s largest headline show to date with a show at SoFi Stadium.

Scott's tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Tickets for Travis Scott's "UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour" will go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. local time at TravisScott.com.

Scott's "UTOPIA" album has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, garnering over 1.5 billion streams globally.

UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR

Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

