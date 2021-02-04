Trevor Hall to perform 2 nights at Red Rocks in April

Another pair of concerts has been announced for April at Red Rocks.

MORRISON, Colo. — Another artist has announced a two-night stint at Red Rocks as the 2021 live concert season begins to take shape.

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Trevor Hall will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30, concert promoter Live Nation has announced.

Cas Haley will also perform at the shows.

Tickets for the two concerts go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. General admission and reserved tickets are $59.95 to $79.95 plus applicable service charges.

Concert organizers said the event will feature four sections within the seating bowl – each with dedicated parking lots and amphitheatre entrances. Masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking, and hand sanitizer stations will be available at locations throughout the venue.

The iconic Colorado venue said Tuesday it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 capacity in April, with the potential to allow more people at shows should COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Red Rocks isn't the only Colorado mainstay that will be reopening this summer. The Colorado Rockies hosted 21,000 fans at Coors Field in Denver starting Thursday.

Under Colorado's new dial system, which will go to counties in April, counties in levels green and blue do not have state restrictions on the size of outdoor events.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

