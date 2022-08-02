Trey Anastasio Band to play Vail, Morrison concerts

Trey Anastasio Band has also joined the Marshall Fire Benefit Concert livestream on Feb. 28.

VAIL, Colo. — The summer concert schedule is filling up in Colorado and you can add Trey Anastasio Band who will headline concerts in Vail and Denver in May.

The band will be live at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Saturday, May 21 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 22.

General ticket sales for the Vail performance begin Friday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at AXS.com. Red Rocks ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Presale tickets are available now at Trey's website.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Trey Anastasio is one of the artists who have joined the virtual benefit concert to help raise money for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

TAB returns in May:

May 7 + 8 Roadrunner – Boston, MA

May 21 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO

May 22 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO



Presales begin Feb 8 @ 12PM ET: https://t.co/wXuWI7KCXS

General on sales start Feb 11 @ 10AM ET: https://t.co/VUJcSYOdlW for details pic.twitter.com/3YGO9iOIEW — Trey Anastasio (@treyanastasio) February 7, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.