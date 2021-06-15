Trippie Redd to headline Fiddler’s Green concert

Multi-platinum-selling rapper and singer Iann Dior will be opening for Trippie Redd.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Trippie Redd announced on Tuesday that his North American tour "Tripp At Knight" will make a stop in Colorado this autumn.

Trippie Redd will be joined by Ian Diorr and SoFayGo at a concert at Denver's Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 at TrippieRedd.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849. Ticket prices range from $35 to $150 plus service fees.

Redd's 25-stop tour is scheduled to kick off Aug. 25 in Minneapolis and wrap up on Oct. 6 at in Los Angeles.

Redd began 2021 with his first-ever rock album, produced by close friend and collaborator Travis Barker. The album featured appearances by Machine Gun Kelly, Chino Moreno of Deftones, blackbear and more.

> Above video: Why does Fiddler's Green allow umbrellas while Red Rocks doesn't?

just added: @trippieredd

sept 28



on sale fri @ 10a pic.twitter.com/OgPJ5TxkFB — Fiddlers Green Amp (@FiddlersGreenCO) June 15, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

