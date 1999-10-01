Twenty One Pilots to launch tour at 4 Denver concert venues

Twenty One Pilots will launch a global tour by performing multiple nights across the Mile High City.

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced four concerts in Denver at four different venues.

The "Takeøver Tour" will kick off in Colorado on Sept. 21 and see Twenty One Pilots performing multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta, and London at intimate and large venues in each city.

The duo will play in Denver at the Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom and Ball Arena.

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Bluebird Theater

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Ogden Theatre

Thursday, Sept. 23: Mission Ballroom

Friday, Sept. 25: Ball Arena

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform and will run through Saturday, June 19.

"Wow. We’re playing shows again," said Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun. "I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before 'Trench,' but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon."

The "Takeøver Tour" is scheduled to continue into 2022.

we come for you ψ starting this fall.

the TAKEØVER TOUR spends one week in each city, moving venue to venue, from the small club to the arena. register for access to tickets at https://t.co/3TvU8gbUWY pic.twitter.com/0lI3a62GNg — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) June 16, 2021

Twenty One Pilot’s new album "Scaled And Icy" is available on all streaming platforms and in a variety of formats at store.twentyonepilots.com. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts while landing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.