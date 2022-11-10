Tyler Childers books 2 concerts at Red Rocks

Childers will be joined by S.G. Goodman for two nights at Morrison's outdoor music venue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The 2023 Red Rocks concert calendar is growing fast.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has booked two nights at the famous Colorado music venue at the end of September 2023.

Childers will be joined by S.G. Goodman at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $125 — plus service fees.

Fans can register for a presale at TylerChildersMusic.com. The presale begins Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Send in the Hounds Tour. Presale starts 11.16, set your reminders now. https://t.co/1OAobSMg48 pic.twitter.com/cawxVyuGw1 — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) November 10, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.