Tyler Childers books two-night Red Rocks stint

Childers will be joined by Margo Price for two nights at Morrison's outdoor music venue.

MORRISON, Colo. — The 2021 Red Rocks concert calendar is filling up fast.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has booked two nights at the famous Colorado music venue at the end of September.

Childers will be joined by Margo Price, Ona and John R. Miller at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Sept. 30.

Tickets for the pair of concerts are scheduled to go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices range from $46 to $71 — plus service fees.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

NEW SHOWS: @TTChilders w/ @MissMargoPrice and more, rolling into #RedRocksCO Sept. 29 & 30, 2021 🤠 Tickets on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/nilOE4amil — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

