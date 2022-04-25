Tyler Childers books 2 concerts at Red Rocks

Childers will be joined by Noga Erez for two nights at Morrison's outdoor music venue.

DENVER — The 2022 Red Rocks concert calendar is filling up fast.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has booked two nights at the famous Colorado music venue at the end of September.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $125 — plus service fees.

"I hope that I’m doing my people justice, and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy," said Childers.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

