Tyler Childers to play Colorado stadium concert in 2024

The new dates follow the first leg of Childers’ tour, which sold out instantly when tickets went on sale last month.

BOULDER, Colo. — Following his sold-out concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre last weekend, Tyler Childers has announced a Colorado stadium performance next year.

The singer-songwriter will continue his global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” through next summer with shows across the United States.

The tour will make a Colorado stop at Folsom Field in Boulder on Aug. 17.

The concert at the home of the Colorado Buffaloes will include performances by Shakey Graves and Laid Back Country Picker.

Childers' tour will feature other guests at other dates, including Adeem The Artist, Willi Carlisle, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Valerie June, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Allison Russell.

Tickets for the shows will be available for pre-sale starting Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time, with general on-sale starting Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration for pre-sale access is open now via Ticketmaster.

New dates added to the Mule Pull ‘24 Tour! Register for first access to tickets!https://t.co/dfiT8CZpuP pic.twitter.com/2VJl2jD4vF — Tyler Childers (@TTChilders) October 4, 2023

New Tyler Childers concert dates

June 2, 2024—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater‡‡

June 5, 2024—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre‡‡

June 7, 2024—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡‡

June 8, 2024—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡‡

June 11, 2024—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre++

June 13, 2024—Chicago, IL—United Center++

June 27, 2024—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center††

June 28, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater††

June 30, 2024—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake††

July 3, 2024—Saratoga Springs, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center++

July 5, 2024—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater++

July 6, 2024—Cavendish, Prince Edward Island—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2024—Toronto, Ontario—Budweiser Stage++

July 9, 2024—Toronto, Ontario—Budweiser Stage++ July 11, 2024—London, Ontario—Rock the Park Festival

August 6, 2024—Calgary, Alberta—Scotiabank Saddledome

August 8, 2024—Vancouver, British Columbia—Rogers Arena

August 10, 2024—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 11, 2024—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 14, 2024—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre##

Saturday August 17, 2024—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field**

August 20, 2024—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre##

August 21, 2024—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater##

August 23, 2024—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre^^

August 24, 2024—Missoula, MT—Washington-Grizzly Stadium^^





*with special guest Shovels & Rope

‡with special guest John R. Miller

+with special guest Medium Build

†with special guest Hayes Carll

#with special guest 49 Winchester

~with special guest Allison Russell

^with special guest Sylvan Esso

‡‡with special guests TBC and Willi Carlisle

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and TBC

††with special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem The Artist

##with special guests Shakey Graves and TBC

**with special guests Shakey Graves and Laid Back Country Picker

^^with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff and TBC

