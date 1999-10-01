Tyler, The Creator to make Denver tour stop

Vince Staples will join Tyler, The Creator on his 2022 tour.

DENVER — Fresh off a performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza last week, Tyler, The Creator has announced his new tour will come to Colorado in 2022.

Tyler, The Creator will perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, March 29.

He'll be joined by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown.

Ticket for the Ball Arena show are set to go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Tyler, The Creator's 34-date tour kicks off Feb. 10 in San Diego and runs through April 8 in Seattle.

TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

