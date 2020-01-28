MORRISON, Colo. — Indiana-based jam band Umphrey's McGee has announced three concerts at Red Rocks this summer.

The Umphrey's McGee tradition, which dates back several years, will continue with performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 19, Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21. 

Friday's concert will feature Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Cory Wong while Saturday's show will have The Fearless Flyers & Samantha Fish. Umphrey's McGee will be joined by Goose & Godboner (UM + Gene Ween) on Sunday night.

Umphrey's McGee 2020
Live Nation

Tickets for the three-night set go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

A limited amount of discounted three-day tickets, along with umVIP packages, go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. via UM Ticketing. 

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

Photos: Umphrey's McGee at The Louisville Palace
01 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (1).jpg
02 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (2).jpg
03 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (3).jpg
04 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (4).jpg
05 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (6).jpg
06 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (7).jpg
07 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (8).jpg
08 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (9).jpg
09 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (10).jpg
10 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (12).jpg
11 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (13).jpg
12 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (14).jpg
13 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (15).jpg
14 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (16).jpg
15 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (17).jpg
16 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (18).jpg
17 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (19).jpg
18 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (20).jpg
19 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (21).jpg
20 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (22).jpg
21 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (23).jpg
22 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (24).jpg
23 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (25).jpg
24 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (26).jpg
25 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (27).jpg
26 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (28).jpg
27 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (29).jpg
28 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (30).jpg
29 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (31).jpg
30 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (32).jpg
31 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (33).jpg
32 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (34).jpg
33 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (35).jpg
34 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (36).jpg
35 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (37).jpg
36 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (38).jpg
37 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (39).jpg
38 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (40).jpg
39 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (41).jpg
40 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (42).jpg
41 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (43).jpg
42 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (44).jpg
43 / 43
Umphrey's McGee (45).jpg

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.  

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

RELATED: Halsey adds 2nd concert at Red Rocks in July

RELATED: Yup, Nickelback is playing Red Rocks this summer

RELATED: Brandi Carlile announces 2 shows at Red Rocks alongside the Colorado Symphony

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado’s History