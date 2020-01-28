MORRISON, Colo. — Indiana-based jam band Umphrey's McGee has announced three concerts at Red Rocks this summer.

The Umphrey's McGee tradition, which dates back several years, will continue with performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 19, Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21.

Friday's concert will feature Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Cory Wong while Saturday's show will have The Fearless Flyers & Samantha Fish. Umphrey's McGee will be joined by Goose & Godboner (UM + Gene Ween) on Sunday night.

Live Nation

Tickets for the three-night set go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

A limited amount of discounted three-day tickets, along with umVIP packages, go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. via UM Ticketing.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

Photos: Umphrey's McGee at The Louisville Palace Umphrey's McGee (1).jpg Umphrey's McGee (2).jpg Umphrey's McGee (3).jpg Umphrey's McGee (4).jpg Umphrey's McGee (6).jpg Umphrey's McGee (7).jpg Umphrey's McGee (8).jpg Umphrey's McGee (9).jpg Umphrey's McGee (10).jpg Umphrey's McGee (12).jpg Umphrey's McGee (13).jpg Umphrey's McGee (14).jpg Umphrey's McGee (15).jpg Umphrey's McGee (16).jpg Umphrey's McGee (17).jpg Umphrey's McGee (18).jpg Umphrey's McGee (19).jpg Umphrey's McGee (20).jpg Umphrey's McGee (21).jpg Umphrey's McGee (22).jpg Umphrey's McGee (23).jpg Umphrey's McGee (24).jpg Umphrey's McGee (25).jpg Umphrey's McGee (26).jpg Umphrey's McGee (27).jpg Umphrey's McGee (28).jpg Umphrey's McGee (29).jpg Umphrey's McGee (30).jpg Umphrey's McGee (31).jpg Umphrey's McGee (32).jpg Umphrey's McGee (33).jpg Umphrey's McGee (34).jpg Umphrey's McGee (35).jpg Umphrey's McGee (36).jpg Umphrey's McGee (37).jpg Umphrey's McGee (38).jpg Umphrey's McGee (39).jpg Umphrey's McGee (40).jpg Umphrey's McGee (41).jpg Umphrey's McGee (42).jpg Umphrey's McGee (43).jpg Umphrey's McGee (44).jpg Umphrey's McGee (45).jpg

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

RELATED: Halsey adds 2nd concert at Red Rocks in July

RELATED: Yup, Nickelback is playing Red Rocks this summer

RELATED: Brandi Carlile announces 2 shows at Red Rocks alongside the Colorado Symphony

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History