Umphrey's McGee announces 4 Colorado concerts

The jam band returns to headline Red Rocks and two other venues in June 2022.

DENVER — Indiana-based jam band Umphrey's McGee has announced four concerts across the Centennial State this summer.

An Umphrey's McGee tradition of many years will continue with summer performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.

The band will also perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Thursday, June 16 and Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Sunday, June 19.

Tickets for the four all-ages Colorado concerts go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Dillon Amphitheater: June 16

General admission tickets are $55 and day-of-show tickets are $60.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre: June 17-18

Two-day passes are $110, reserved tickets are $80, general admission tickets are $55 and day-of-show tickets are $60.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - June 19

Reserved pavilion tickets are $65 and general admission lawn tickets are $55.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

