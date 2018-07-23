DENVER — One of the largest indie music festivals in the Rocky Mountain region is coming back to South Broadway this weekend.

The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) features more than 250 local bands performing at more than 15 indoor and outdoor venues on South Broadway between East Alameda Avenue and 5th Avenue in Denver.

Here is everything you need to know:

Tickets

Full weekend or single day tickets are available and include access to all the venues. They range in price from $40 to $75. There are promo codes available through most of the smaller venues. Just check their Facebook pages.

You can buy your tickets online or at four box offices open during the festival. You'll then get a wristband that will grant you entry throughout the event.

Schedule and venues

Check out the map below to see the schedule for each venue participating in UMS this year.

Don't see the map above? Click here.

You can also make an account on the UMS website to create a personalized schedule of the bands you want to see to make sure you don't miss anything.

Transportation and parking

Parking is expected to be tough during UMS.

Organizers suggest calling a ride share (Lyft promo codes are available), riding your bike, taking light rail, or at least carpooling.

Once you arrive at the festival, e-Tuk (an electric three-wheel shuttle bus company) will be offering rides between the outdoor stages. Lyft will also offer $1 rides within the UMS footprint.

Food

Each of the outdoor stages will have food trucks parked near them.

Many of the venues participating in the festival are also hosting special meals. Check the websites and social media pages of the places you plan to be to see what they will be offering.

And there's a host of other delicious options along South Broadway for you to enjoy.

What's different this year?

Now in its 18th year, the UMS will be produced by a new company, Two Parts. The 'boutique event producer' behind things like Collaboration Fest, Sesh Fest and The Passport Program, bought UMS from the Denver Post Community Foundation earlier this year.

Discover the artists

The playlist below has almost all of the bands that will be performing at UMS. (Open within Spotify to see past the first 100 songs).

Listen through it now to discover new artists you don't want to miss.

Don't see the playlist above? Click here.

Learn more

The Underground Music Showcase website has everything else you could want to know including lineups, maps, ticket information and an FAQ. Find it here: https://bit.ly/2KtHmQq.

© 2018 KUSA-TV