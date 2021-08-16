Underoath, Every Time I Die announce Denver concert

Underøath will tour in 2022 in support of the new album "Voyeurist."

DENVER — Florida hard rock band Underoath have announced a new tour in support of their upcoming album due next year.

Underoath will be joined by Every Time I Die and Spiritbox on the 2022 U.S. tour.

The Voyeurist tour will stop at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Tickets for the 16-and-up Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $35.50 plus applicable service fees. Day of show tickets are $40.

Underoath's new full-length album "Voyeurist" will be released Jan. 14, 2022.

We're coming through North America with @UnderoathBand and @spiritboxband in 2022! Presale is Thursday at 10AM with password ETIDVOYEURIST | Public on sale Friday at 10AM pic.twitter.com/l0GZG46NlE — Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) August 16, 2021

