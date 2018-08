KUSA — The Velorama Festival is coming back for its second annual gathering in Denver's RiNo Art District.

The lineup this summer includes Modest Mouse, Cold War Kids, Vince Staples, Matt And Kim, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and The Kills.

Glass Animals were originally part of the line-up but were replaced by Modest Mouse in mid-July.

The festival, which runs from August 17 to August 19, will be a celebration of cycling as well as music. Velorama will feature the start/finish of the second annual Colorado Classic pro bicycle race on Saturday and Sunday.

Festival-goers can expect craft beer, wine, hard cider, food trucks, an interactive bike expo and a kids zone with Strider bike races.

General admission tickets are $50 for Friday and Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $100 for a three-day pass. Prices increase on Monday, Aug. 13.

Organizers are offering a 10 percent discount for 9NEWS readers with the code 9NEWSVELO. The offer is not valid for Sunday tickets and expires on Aug. 13. Buy your tickets here: https://bit.ly/2MuWACv.