DENVER — We Came As Romans (WCAR) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album To Plant A Seed with a special tour next year.

The metalcore band will hit the road with The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker for a tour set to launch in Chicago in March.

The "To Plant a Seed: 10 Year Anniversary Tour" will stop at Denver's Oriental Theater on March 27, 2020.

Tickets for the Colorado concert stop go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. online here.

“We’re really excited to announce the 10-year anniversary tour for our first record To Plant A Seed,” said We Came as Romans guitarist Joshua Moore to Alternative Press. “Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant A Seed. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it’s awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you.”

Moore adds this will be the final time the band plays tracks from To Plant a Seed.

“But over the course of 10 years, we’ve released four other albums and we’re even working on a fifth!” he says. “With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old WCAR—and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live.”

Mike Hranica with The Devil Wears Prada performs during the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival 2015 at Aaron's Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 29, 2015, in Atlanta.

Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

