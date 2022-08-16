The Weeknd in Denver: What to know for Thursday's stadium concert

The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour has arrived in the Mile High City.

DENVER — The Weeknd arrives early in Colorado this week.

"The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour" will bring The Weeknd to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Weeknd will be joined by Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada and DJ-producer Mike Dean at the concert.

The Weeknd had been scheduled to play Ball Arena in July 2020 before that show was moved to July 2021 and later moved to February 2022 before ultimately being canceled.

Organizers said The Weeknd's stadium tour "will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life."

Times

9 a.m. - Box office opens

2:30 p.m. - Parking lots open

5 p.m. - Gates open

6:30 p.m. - Event begins

Tickets

Some tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees, with a slight chance for an isolated storm.

Paid parking

Empower Field at Mile High is selling parking passes to Thursday's concert at Ticketmaster.com starting at $30.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Vehicles that park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 West 3rd Avenue.

Carpool

Concertgoers can consider carpooling either with a designated sober driver or a ride share service. Fewer cars on the roads and highways means less traffic and can help reduce the number of concert-goers that need to utilize street parking.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is conveniently located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

Light rail

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will be running its normal service on Thursday on its light rail lines that service Empower Field at Mile High.

The E and W light rail lines serve Coors Field and Empower Field at Mile High. RTD customers are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the RTD website to view bus and rail schedules.

Bus service

RTD recommends concertgoers purchase light rail and bus tickets before the show (as opposed to following) and use the RTD Mobile Tickets app.

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32 120X, LD

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



This 2022 stadium tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album "After Hours" whose hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist.”

Singer and rapper Doja Cat announced in May that she will leave The Weeknd's tour so she can recover from surgery on her tonsils.

“Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap,” tweeted Doja Cat. “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all.”

In previous tweets, Doja Cat said her tonsils became infected after drinking wine and vaping following a cut.

