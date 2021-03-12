'Weird Al' Yankovic announces Colorado shows in 2022

He's bringing his show to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on June 3 and 4, and Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Greeley in September.

DENVER — "Weird Al" Yankovic announced several shows in Colorado next year for his "Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour."

Yankovic will be at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, and at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

He will also have shows on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction and Friday, Sept. 9 at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at AXS.com.

The tour will launch on April 23 and run through North America for six months with 133 shows, culminating in New York City on Oct. 29 with Yankovic's first appearance at Carnegie Hall.

The show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans, according to a news release. And like the last Vanity Tour, he will be playing smaller, more intimate venues.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage … so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!” he said in a release announcing the shows.

