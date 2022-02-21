Southern rock group Whiskey Myers is coming to Red Rocks

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Whiskey Myers is the latest band to book a date at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Southern rock group will be joined by Shane Smith And The Saints and Read Southall Band for a Red Rocks performance on Monday, June 6.

Tickets for the all-ages show are set to go on sale Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65 plus applicable service fees.

"We’re excited to announce that we’ll be performing at the legendary [Red Rocks] June 6, 2022!" tweeted Whiskey Myers, who also announced dozens of North American tour dates through Oct. 1.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Whiskey Myers performs at San Antonio Rodeo 1/61

2/61

3/61

4/61

5/61

6/61

7/61

8/61

9/61

10/61

11/61

12/61

13/61

14/61

15/61

16/61

17/61

18/61

19/61

20/61

21/61

22/61

23/61

24/61

25/61

26/61

27/61

28/61

29/61

30/61

31/61

32/61

33/61

34/61

35/61

36/61

37/61

38/61

39/61

40/61

41/61

42/61

43/61

44/61

45/61

46/61

47/61

48/61

49/61

50/61

51/61

52/61

53/61

54/61

55/61

56/61

57/61

58/61

59/61

60/61

61/61 1 / 61

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be performing at the legendary @RedRocksCO June 6th, 2022! Presale starts for the entire tour TODAY at 10AM (Local) for our official Facebook fan page group ONLY. Go to the link in our bio to join now and get your presale tickets pic.twitter.com/ryZgoPlT8U — Whiskey Myers (@whiskeymyers) February 21, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.