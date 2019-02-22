GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheatre in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

Show announcements have begun trickling in for the 2019 season and we will add to this list as more are announced.

April 28 - Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival featuring The Offspring, Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves

June 2 - Summer Song 2019 featuring TobyMac, Zach Williams, Micah Tyler, Social Club Misfits, Jasmine Murray, Land of Color

June 20 - Train, The Goo Goo Dolls, Allen Stone

July 11 - Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Lades

July 19 - Hammer's House Party featuring M.C. Hammer, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Funky Bunch

July 23 - The Night Running Tour with Beck, Cage the Elephant, Spoon, Starcrawler

July 26 - Ride All Night Tour with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver

August 10 - Lost 80's Live featuring A Flock of Seagulls with Wang Chung, Missing Persons, The Tubes, The Motels, Farrington and Mann, original members of When in Rome UK, The Vapors, Book of Love, Boys Don’t Cry, Escape Club, Real Life, Dramarama

August 23 - Dave Matthews Band

August 24 - Dave Matthews Band

September 13 - Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen

September 21 - Lynyrd Skynyrd with Bad Company

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

