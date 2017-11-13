The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer and that means one thing - summer concert season!

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has kicked off its upcoming 2018 concert season.

Here is a list of who is booked to play Red Rocks so far in 2018.

May 2 - Post Malone with 21 Savage and SOB x RBE

May 3 - X Ambassadors with Misterwives and Allan Rayman

May 4 - Twiddle with Stick Figure and The Hip Abduction

May 5 - Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band with Leftover Salmon

May 6 - Primus with Mastodon and All Them Witches

May 10 - The Purple Xperience: The Greatest Prince Tribute

May 11 - Tchami x Malaa with K?D, Justin Martin and Mercer

May 12 - Global Dub Festival

May 13 - Modest Mouse with Mimicking Birds

May 14 - Khalid

May 15 - Film on the Rocks: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

May 19 - Above & Beyond

May 20 - Elephant Revival with Blind Pilot, Hiss Golden Messenger

May 21 - Phantogram with Tycho and Poolside

May 22 - The Decemberists with Whitney

May 24 - Louis the Child & Big Wild with Quinn XCII and Phantoms

May 25 - The Devil Makes Three with The Wood Brothers and Murder by Death

May 26 - Emancipator Ensemble with Manic Focus Live Band, Wax Tailor, Kalya Scintilla and Eve O Lution Tor

May 27 - The Disco Biscuits with Spafford and Organ Freeman

May 28 - Haim with Maggie Rogers and Lizzo

May 29 - Five Finger Death Punch with Of Mice & Men

May 30 - Vance Joy with Alice Merton

May 31 - Colorado Symphony: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.

June 1 - Michael Franti & Spearhead, Xavier Rudd, Victoria Canal

June 2 - The Motet with Boombox and The New Mastersounds

June 3 - Marshmello with Oliver Heldens, OOKAY (LIVE) and Loud Luxury

June 5 - Ween

June 6 - Ween

June 7 - Brit Floyd

June 8 - Lettuce & The Floozies with The Funk Hunters and Jaw Gems

June 9 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Blackberry Smoke and JD McPherson

June 10 - John Butler Trio with Tash Sultana and Mama Kin Spender

June 11 - Film on the Rocks: The Grand Budapest Hotel

June 12 - Bryan Adams

June 13 - Turnpike Troubadours with Randy Rogers Band and Old 97's & Charley Crockett

June 14 - Ryan Adams with First Aid Kit

June 15 - ODESZA

June 16 - ODESZA

June 17 - Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People and Raye Zaragoza

June 18 - Film on the Rocks: Heathers

June 19 - Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall

June 20 - Kaleo with Anderson East

June 22 - Widespread Panic

June 23 - Widespread Panic

June 24 - Widespread Panic

June 26 - Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub

June 27 - Third Day with Crowder and Matt Maher

June 28 - Funk on the Rocks: Chromeo, The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Kittens

June 29 - The Avett Brothers with David Crosby and Friends

June 30 - The Avett Brothers with Mandolin Orange

July 1 - The Avett Brothers with Jill Andrews

July 2 - Zeds Dead with G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO

July 3 - Zeds Dead with Rusko, Eprom, Habstrakt, UM..., Chuurch

July 4 - Blues Traveler with G. Love & the Special Sauce and The Wailers

July 5 - Umphrey's McGee with LOTUS

July 6 - Umphrey's McGee with Papadosio

July 7 - Umphrey's McGee with The Record Company

July 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Keller Williams & Donna Jean Godchaux

July 9 - Film on the Rocks: The Big Lebowski

July 10 - Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case

July 12 - MOE. with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

July 13 - GRiZ

July 14 - GRiZ

July 15 - Seal with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Corinne Bailey Rae

July 16 - Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal

July 17 - Jackson Browne

July 18 - Sylvan Esso

July 19 - Trampled by Turtles with The Oh Hellos and Dead Horses

July 20 - The String Cheese Incident with JJ Grey & Mofro

July 21 - The String Cheese Incident with The Main Squeeze

July 22 - The String Cheese Incident with Rising Appalachia

July 23 - Film on the Rocks: Happy Gilmore

July 24 - Paramore with Foster the People

July 25 - Killer Queen

July 26 - Sarah McLachlan with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

July 27 - Beats Antique with The Polish Ambassador, The Diplomatic Scandal and Clozee

July 28 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King Band

July 29 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King Band

July 30 - Halsey

July 31 - Nas, Black Star, Pusha T, Brother Ali, The Reminders

August 1 - Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach

August 2 - HARD Red Rocks 2018: DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree, Hekler

August 3 - Lucero with Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

August 4 - Yonder Mountain String Band & The Infamous Stringdusters, The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

August 5 - Joe Bonamassa

August 6 - Steve Martin and Martin Short with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko

August 7 - Film on the Rocks: The Goonies

August 8 - Portugal. The Man, Oh Sees

August 9 - Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, Masego

August 10 - Pretty Lights

August 11 - Pretty Lights

August 12 - Brandi Carlile with Shovels & Rope and The Secret Sisters

August 13 - Film on the Rocks: Black Panther

August 14 - LSD Tour featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam

August 15 - Father John Misty with TV on the Radio

August 16 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

August 17 - Old Crow Medicine Show, I’m With Her, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan

August 18 - Railroad Earth with Fruition

August 19 - Red Rocks Beer Festival: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

August 20 - Niall Horan with Maren Morris

August 21 - Rodrigo y Gabriela, Bahamas

August 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Tank and the Bangas

August 23 - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Slim Cessna's Auto Club

August 24 - 1964 The Tribute (Beatles tribute)

August 25 - Reggae on the Rocks: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston, Jesse Royal, Zion I, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

August 26 - Reggae on the Rocks: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Chronixx, Common Kings, Through the Roots, Zion I, Mikey Pauker, DJ Mackle

August 27 - David Byrne

August 28 - David Byrne

August 29 - Illenium

August 30 - Shakey Graves with Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites and Twin Peaks

August 31 - Atmosphere

September 1 - Gramatik with Gryffin, Haywyre, Ramzoid, Balkan Bump

September 2 - Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen

September 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Aimee Mann and Amanda Shires

September 4 - Lyle Lovett & His Large Band with Margo Price

September 5 - Gary Clark Jr.

September 6 - Lake Street Dive with Jason Ritter

September 7 - STS9 with What So Not, DJ Z-Trip

September 8 - STS9 with Tauk, Cut Chemist

September 9 - O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson and The New Respects

September 10 - Mac DeMarco with Noname

September 11 - Rascal Flatts with Trent Harmon

September 12 - Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk

September 13 - The Revivalists with Houndmouth, J. Roddy Walston and The Business

September 15 - Rise Against with AFI and Anti-Flag

September 16 - Trapfest: Nghtmre, Slander, Joyryde

September 17 - Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch

September 18 - Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary Chain

September 19 - Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary Chain

September 20 - Little Big Town with The Brummies

September 21 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band with Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington and Kermit Ruffins

September 22 - Greensky Bluegrass and The California Honeydrops

September 23 - Greensky Bluegrass and Turkuaz

September 24 - Beck with Jenny Lewis

September 25 - Beck with Jenny Lewis

September 26 - Ms. Lauryn Hill

September 27 - Get the Led Out

September 28 - Big Gigantic

September 29 - Big Gigantic

September 30 - Gregory Alan Isakov with Patty Griffin

October 1 - Ben Howard

October 5 - Snails

October 9 - The National, Sharon Van Etten

October 11 - Seven Lions Presents: Chronicles (Chapter 2) with Kill the Noise, Jason Ross and Mitis

Octobert 13 - Rezz Rocks 2018: Tokimonsta, Bleep Bloop, Charlesthefirst, Digital Ethos and Shadient

October 20 - Excision, SKisM b2b Trampa, Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Wooli and more

October 22 - A Perfect Circle

October 26 - Zhu

This story will be updated as more shows are added. To learn more about the shows, purchase tickets and check out other events at Red Rocks, visit RedRocksOnline.com.

