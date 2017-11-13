The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer and that means one thing - summer concert season!
Red Rocks Amphitheatre has kicked off its upcoming 2018 concert season.
Here is a list of who is booked to play Red Rocks so far in 2018.
- May 2 - Post Malone with 21 Savage and SOB x RBE
- May 3 - X Ambassadors with Misterwives and Allan Rayman
- May 4 - Twiddle with Stick Figure and The Hip Abduction
- May 5 - Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band with Leftover Salmon
- May 6 - Primus with Mastodon and All Them Witches
- May 10 - The Purple Xperience: The Greatest Prince Tribute
- May 11 - Tchami x Malaa with K?D, Justin Martin and Mercer
- May 12 - Global Dub Festival
- May 13 - Modest Mouse with Mimicking Birds
- May 14 - Khalid
- May 15 - Film on the Rocks: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- May 19 - Above & Beyond
- May 20 - Elephant Revival with Blind Pilot, Hiss Golden Messenger
- May 21 - Phantogram with Tycho and Poolside
- May 22 - The Decemberists with Whitney
- May 24 - Louis the Child & Big Wild with Quinn XCII and Phantoms
- May 25 - The Devil Makes Three with The Wood Brothers and Murder by Death
- May 26 - Emancipator Ensemble with Manic Focus Live Band, Wax Tailor, Kalya Scintilla and Eve O Lution Tor
- May 27 - The Disco Biscuits with Spafford and Organ Freeman
- May 28 - Haim with Maggie Rogers and Lizzo
- May 29 - Five Finger Death Punch with Of Mice & Men
- May 30 - Vance Joy with Alice Merton
- May 31 - Colorado Symphony: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.
June 1 - Michael Franti & Spearhead, Xavier Rudd, Victoria CanalJune 2 - The Motet with Boombox and The New MastersoundsJune 3 - Marshmello with Oliver Heldens, OOKAY (LIVE) and Loud LuxuryJune 5 - WeenJune 6 - WeenJune 7 - Brit FloydJune 8 - Lettuce & The Floozies with The Funk Hunters and Jaw GemsJune 9 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Blackberry Smoke and JD McPhersonJune 10 - John Butler Trio with Tash Sultana and Mama Kin SpenderJune 11 - Film on the Rocks: The Grand Budapest HotelJune 12 - Bryan AdamsJune 13 - Turnpike Troubadours with Randy Rogers Band and Old 97's & Charley CrockettJune 14 - Ryan Adams with First Aid KitJune 15 - ODESZAJune 16 - ODESZAJune 17 - Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People and Raye ZaragozaJune 18 - Film on the Rocks: HeathersJune 19 - Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT TunstallJune 20 - Kaleo with Anderson East June 22 - Widespread PanicJune 23 - Widespread PanicJune 24 - Widespread PanicJune 26 - Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific DubJune 27 - Third Day with Crowder and Matt MaherJune 28 - Funk on the Rocks: Chromeo, The Glitch Mob, Elohim, KittensJune 29 - The Avett Brothers with David Crosby and FriendsJune 30 - The Avett Brothers with Mandolin OrangeJuly 1 - The Avett Brothers with Jill AndrewsJuly 2 - Zeds Dead with G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMOJuly 3 - Zeds Dead with Rusko, Eprom, Habstrakt, UM..., ChuurchJuly 4 - Blues Traveler with G. Love & the Special Sauce and The WailersJuly 5 - Umphrey's McGee with LOTUSJuly 6 - Umphrey's McGee with PapadosioJuly 7 - Umphrey's McGee with The Record CompanyJuly 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Keller Williams & Donna Jean GodchauxJuly 9 - Film on the Rocks: The Big LebowskiJuly 10 - Ray LaMontagne with Neko CaseJuly 12 - MOE. with Pigeons Playing Ping PongJuly 13 - GRiZJuly 14 - GRiZJuly 15 - Seal with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Corinne Bailey RaeJuly 16 - Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaalJuly 17 - Jackson BrowneJuly 18 - Sylvan EssoJuly 19 - Trampled by Turtles with The Oh Hellos and Dead HorsesJuly 20 - The String Cheese Incident with JJ Grey & MofroJuly 21 - The String Cheese Incident with The Main SqueezeJuly 22 - The String Cheese Incident with Rising AppalachiaJuly 23 - Film on the Rocks: Happy GilmoreJuly 24 - Paramore with Foster the PeopleJuly 25 - Killer QueenJuly 26 - Sarah McLachlan with the Colorado Symphony OrchestraJuly 27 - Beats Antique with The Polish Ambassador, The Diplomatic Scandal and ClozeeJuly 28 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King BandJuly 29 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King BandJuly 30 - HalseyJuly 31 - Nas, Black Star, Pusha T, Brother Ali, The RemindersAugust 1 - Yo-Yo Ma performs BachAugust 2 - HARD Red Rocks 2018: DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree, HeklerAugust 3 - Lucero with Frank Turner and the Sleeping SoulsAugust 4 - Yonder Mountain String Band & The Infamous Stringdusters, The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas, Horseshoes & Hand GrenadesAugust 5 - Joe BonamassaAugust 6 - Steve Martin and Martin Short with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff BabkoAugust 7 - Film on the Rocks: The GooniesAugust 8 - Portugal. The Man, Oh SeesAugust 9 - Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, MasegoAugust 10 - Pretty LightsAugust 11 - Pretty LightsAugust 12 - Brandi Carlile with Shovels & Rope and The Secret SistersAugust 13 - Film on the Rocks: Black PantherAugust 14 - LSD Tour featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight YoakamAugust 15 - Father John Misty with TV on the RadioAugust 16 - Joe Russo's Almost DeadAugust 17 - Old Crow Medicine Show, I’m With Her, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’DonovanAugust 18 - Railroad Earth with FruitionAugust 19 - Red Rocks Beer Festival: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, BushAugust 20 - Niall Horan with Maren MorrisAugust 21 - Rodrigo y Gabriela, BahamasAugust 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Tank and the BangasAugust 23 - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Slim Cessna's Auto ClubAugust 24 - 1964 The Tribute (Beatles tribute)August 25 - Reggae on the Rocks: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston, Jesse Royal, Zion I, Judge Roughneck, DJ MackleAugust 26 - Reggae on the Rocks: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Chronixx, Common Kings, Through the Roots, Zion I, Mikey Pauker, DJ MackleAugust 27 - David ByrneAugust 28 - David ByrneAugust 29 - IlleniumAugust 30 - Shakey Graves with Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites and Twin PeaksAugust 31 - AtmosphereSeptember 1 - Gramatik with Gryffin, Haywyre, Ramzoid, Balkan BumpSeptember 2 - Jason Mraz with Brett DennenSeptember 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Aimee Mann and Amanda ShiresSeptember 4 - Lyle Lovett & His Large Band with Margo PriceSeptember 5 - Gary Clark Jr.September 6 - Lake Street Dive with Jason RitterSeptember 7 - STS9 with What So Not, DJ Z-TripSeptember 8 - STS9 with Tauk, Cut ChemistSeptember 9 - O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson and The New RespectsSeptember 10 - Mac DeMarco with NonameSeptember 11 - Rascal Flatts with Trent HarmonSeptember 12 - Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest BlakkSeptember 13 - The Revivalists with Houndmouth, J. Roddy Walston and The BusinessSeptember 15 - Rise Against with AFI and Anti-FlagSeptember 16 - Trapfest: Nghtmre, Slander, JoyrydeSeptember 17 - Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch September 18 - Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary ChainSeptember 19 - Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary ChainSeptember 20 - Little Big Town with The BrummiesSeptember 21 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band with Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington and Kermit RuffinsSeptember 22 - Greensky Bluegrass and The California HoneydropsSeptember 23 - Greensky Bluegrass and TurkuazSeptember 24 - Beck with Jenny LewisSeptember 25 - Beck with Jenny LewisSeptember 26 - Ms. Lauryn HillSeptember 27 - Get the Led OutSeptember 28 - Big Gigantic September 29 - Big Gigantic September 30 - Gregory Alan Isakov with Patty GriffinOctober 1 - Ben HowardOctober 5 - SnailsOctober 9 - The National, Sharon Van EttenOctober 11 - Seven Lions Presents: Chronicles (Chapter 2) with Kill the Noise, Jason Ross and MitisOctobert 13 - Rezz Rocks 2018: Tokimonsta, Bleep Bloop, Charlesthefirst, Digital Ethos and ShadientOctober 20 - Excision, SKisM b2b Trampa, Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Wooli and moreOctober 22 - A Perfect CircleOctober 26 - Zhu
This story will be updated as more shows are added. To learn more about the shows, purchase tickets and check out other events at Red Rocks, visit RedRocksOnline.com.
Copyright 2018 KUSA