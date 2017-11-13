The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer and that means one thing - summer concert season!

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has kicked off its upcoming 2018 concert season.

Here is a list of who is booked to play Red Rocks so far in 2018.

  • May 2 - Post Malone with 21 Savage and SOB x RBE
  • May 3 - X Ambassadors with Misterwives and Allan Rayman
  • May 4 - Twiddle with Stick Figure and The Hip Abduction
  • May 5 - Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band with Leftover Salmon
  • May 6 - Primus with Mastodon and All Them Witches
  • May 10 - The Purple Xperience: The Greatest Prince Tribute
  • May 11 - Tchami x Malaa with K?D, Justin Martin and Mercer
  • May 12 - Global Dub Festival
  • May 13 - Modest Mouse with Mimicking Birds
  • May 14 - Khalid
  • May 15 - Film on the Rocks: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • May 19 - Above & Beyond
  • May 20 - Elephant Revival with Blind Pilot, Hiss Golden Messenger
  • May 21 - Phantogram with Tycho and Poolside
  • May 22 - The Decemberists with Whitney
  • May 24 - Louis the Child & Big Wild with Quinn XCII and Phantoms
  • May 25 - The Devil Makes Three with The Wood Brothers and Murder by Death
  • May 26 - Emancipator Ensemble with Manic Focus Live Band, Wax Tailor, Kalya Scintilla and Eve O Lution Tor
  • May 27 - The Disco Biscuits with Spafford and Organ Freeman
  • May 28 - Haim with Maggie Rogers and Lizzo
  • May 29 - Five Finger Death Punch with Of Mice & Men
  • May 30 - Vance Joy with Alice Merton
  • May 31 - Colorado Symphony: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.

  • June 1 - Michael Franti & Spearhead, Xavier Rudd, Victoria Canal
  • June 2 - The Motet with Boombox and The New Mastersounds
  • June 3 - Marshmello with Oliver Heldens, OOKAY (LIVE) and Loud Luxury
  • June 5 - Ween
  • June 6 - Ween
  • June 7 - Brit Floyd
  • June 8 - Lettuce & The Floozies with The Funk Hunters and Jaw Gems
  • June 9 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Blackberry Smoke and JD McPherson
  • June 10 - John Butler Trio with Tash Sultana and Mama Kin Spender
  • June 11 - Film on the Rocks: The Grand Budapest Hotel
  • June 12 - Bryan Adams
  • June 13 - Turnpike Troubadours with Randy Rogers Band and Old 97's & Charley Crockett
  • June 14 - Ryan Adams with First Aid Kit
  • June 15 - ODESZA
  • June 16 - ODESZA
  • June 17 - Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People and Raye Zaragoza
  • June 18 - Film on the Rocks: Heathers
  • June 19 - Barenaked Ladies with Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall
  • June 20 - Kaleo with Anderson East
  • June 22 - Widespread Panic
  • June 23 - Widespread Panic
  • June 24 - Widespread Panic
  • June 26 - Dirty Heads with Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub
  • June 27 - Third Day with Crowder and Matt Maher
  • June 28 - Funk on the Rocks: Chromeo, The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Kittens
  • June 29 - The Avett Brothers with David Crosby and Friends
  • June 30 - The Avett Brothers with Mandolin Orange
  • July 1 - The Avett Brothers with Jill Andrews
  • July 2 - Zeds Dead with G Jones, Ekali, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO
  • July 3 - Zeds Dead with Rusko, Eprom, Habstrakt, UM..., Chuurch
  • July 4 - Blues Traveler with G. Love & the Special Sauce and The Wailers
  • July 5 - Umphrey's McGee with LOTUS
  • July 6 - Umphrey's McGee with Papadosio
  • July 7 - Umphrey's McGee with The Record Company
  • July 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Keller Williams & Donna Jean Godchaux
  • July 9 - Film on the Rocks: The Big Lebowski
  • July 10 - Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case
  • July 12 - MOE. with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
  • July 13 - GRiZ
  • July 14 - GRiZ
  • July 15 - Seal with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Corinne Bailey Rae
  • July 16 - Imagine Dragons with Grace VanderWaal
  • July 17 - Jackson Browne
  • July 18 - Sylvan Esso
  • July 19 - Trampled by Turtles with The Oh Hellos and Dead Horses
  • July 20 - The String Cheese Incident with JJ Grey & Mofro
  • July 21 - The String Cheese Incident with The Main Squeeze
  • July 22 - The String Cheese Incident with Rising Appalachia
  • July 23 - Film on the Rocks: Happy Gilmore
  • July 24 - Paramore with Foster the People
  • July 25 - Killer Queen
  • July 26 - Sarah McLachlan with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra
  • July 27 - Beats Antique with The Polish Ambassador, The Diplomatic Scandal and Clozee
  • July 28 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King Band
  • July 29 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King Band
  • July 30 - Halsey
  • July 31 - Nas, Black Star, Pusha T, Brother Ali, The Reminders
  • August 1 - Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach
  • August 2 - HARD Red Rocks 2018: DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree, Hekler
  • August 3 - Lucero with Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
  • August 4 - Yonder Mountain String Band & The Infamous Stringdusters, The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
  • August 5 - Joe Bonamassa
  • August 6 - Steve Martin and Martin Short with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko
  • August 7 - Film on the Rocks: The Goonies
  • August 8 - Portugal. The Man, Oh Sees
  • August 9 - Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, Masego
  • August 10 - Pretty Lights
  • August 11 - Pretty Lights
  • August 12 - Brandi Carlile with Shovels & Rope and The Secret Sisters
  • August 13 - Film on the Rocks: Black Panther
  • August 14 - LSD Tour featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam
  • August 15 - Father John Misty with TV on the Radio
  • August 16 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  • August 17 - Old Crow Medicine Show, I’m With Her, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan
  • August 18 - Railroad Earth with Fruition
  • August 19 - Red Rocks Beer Festival: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush
  • August 20 - Niall Horan with Maren Morris
  • August 21 - Rodrigo y Gabriela, Bahamas
  • August 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Tank and the Bangas
  • August 23 - Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with Slim Cessna's Auto Club
  • August 24 - 1964 The Tribute (Beatles tribute)
  • August 25 - Reggae on the Rocks: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, New Kingston, Jesse Royal, Zion I, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
  • August 26 - Reggae on the Rocks: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Chronixx, Common Kings, Through the Roots, Zion I, Mikey Pauker, DJ Mackle
  • August 27 - David Byrne
  • August 28 - David Byrne
  • August 29 - Illenium
  • August 30 - Shakey Graves with Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites and Twin Peaks
  • August 31 - Atmosphere
  • September 1 - Gramatik with Gryffin, Haywyre, Ramzoid, Balkan Bump
  • September 2 - Jason Mraz with Brett Dennen
  • September 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Aimee Mann and Amanda Shires
  • September 4 - Lyle Lovett & His Large Band with Margo Price
  • September 5 - Gary Clark Jr.
  • September 6 - Lake Street Dive with Jason Ritter
  • September 7 - STS9 with What So Not, DJ Z-Trip
  • September 8 - STS9 with Tauk, Cut Chemist
  • September 9 - O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson and The New Respects
  • September 10 - Mac DeMarco with Noname
  • September 11 - Rascal Flatts with Trent Harmon
  • September 12 - Needtobreathe with Johnnyswim and Forest Blakk
  • September 13 - The Revivalists with Houndmouth, J. Roddy Walston and The Business
  • September 15 - Rise Against with AFI and Anti-Flag
  • September 16 - Trapfest: Nghtmre, Slander, Joyryde
  • September 17 - Punch Brothers and Gillian Welch
  • September 18 - Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary Chain
  • September 19 - Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary Chain
  • September 20 - Little Big Town with The Brummies
  • September 21 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band with Cyril Neville, Walter Wolfman Washington and Kermit Ruffins
  • September 22 - Greensky Bluegrass and The California Honeydrops
  • September 23 - Greensky Bluegrass and Turkuaz
  • September 24 - Beck with Jenny Lewis
  • September 25 - Beck with Jenny Lewis
  • September 26 - Ms. Lauryn Hill
  • September 27 - Get the Led Out
  • September 28 - Big Gigantic
  • September 29 - Big Gigantic
  • September 30 - Gregory Alan Isakov with Patty Griffin
  • October 1 - Ben Howard
  • October 5 - Snails
  • October 9 - The National, Sharon Van Etten
  • October 11 - Seven Lions Presents: Chronicles (Chapter 2) with Kill the Noise, Jason Ross and Mitis
  • Octobert 13 - Rezz Rocks 2018: Tokimonsta, Bleep Bloop, Charlesthefirst, Digital Ethos and Shadient
  • October 20 - Excision, SKisM b2b Trampa, Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Wooli and more
  • October 22 - A Perfect Circle
  • October 26 - Zhu

    • This story will be updated as more shows are added. To learn more about the shows, purchase tickets and check out other events at Red Rocks, visit RedRocksOnline.com.

