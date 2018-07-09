MORRISON — The 2018 Red Rocks season is not even over yet and Red Rocks Amphitheatre is already announcing shows for next year.

Show announcements have begun trickling in for the 2019 season and we will add to this list as more are announced.

February 1 - Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky

April 20 - Stick Figure, Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra

April 30 - The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome

May 2 - Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Kitchen Dwellers

May 3 - Shpongle with very special guests

May 4 - Shpongle with very special guests

May 12 - Luke Combs with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers

May 14 - Lord Huron with Lucious

June 7 - Michael Franti & Spearhead with Snarky Puppy

September 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Electric Hot Tuna

September 17 - Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with David Crosby & Friends

If you are still looking for a show in 2018, check out our list here: https://on9news.tv/2CvRwxc.

Learn more about Red Rocks at redrocksonline.com.

© 2018 KUSA-TV