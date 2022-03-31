Why Don't We announces Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Why Don’t We will bring their new tour to the Centennial State.
The Los Angeles quintet has announced their The Good Times Only Tour will visit 44 cities with special guests The Aces and JVKE.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
General ticket sales for the Red Rocks stop begin Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.
Since their debut in 2016, Why Don’t We has amassed over 3 billion global career streams and over 900 million YouTube views.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
THE GOOD TIMES ONLY TOUR
- Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia
- Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
- Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
- Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park
- Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
- Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
- Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
- Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
- Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amp
- Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
- Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp
- Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
- Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
- Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
- Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
- Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
- Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp
- Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
- Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
