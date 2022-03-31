Why Don't We announces Red Rocks concert

Since their debut in 2016, Why Don’t We has amassed over 3 billion global career streams.

MORRISON, Colo. — Why Don’t We will bring their new tour to the Centennial State.

The Los Angeles quintet has announced their The Good Times Only Tour will visit 44 cities with special guests The Aces and JVKE.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

General ticket sales for the Red Rocks stop begin Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

THE GOOD TIMES ONLY TOUR

Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia

Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park

Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amp

Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp

Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp

Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

