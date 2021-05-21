Widespread Panic book 3 nights at Red Rocks

Concerts after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

MORRISON, Colo. — Widespread Panic has announced a big return to the Centennial State this summer.

The Georgia rock band will play Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

Tickets for the three Colorado concerts go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Widespread Panic did not get to play Red Rocks in 2020, the first year since 2012 the band hasn't performed at the famous venue.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Widespread Panic is pleased to announce its return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre June 25, 26, and 27th 2021.



Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

