Wilco announces new US tour with Red Rocks stop

The summer concert schedule at Red Rocks Amphitheatre is continuing to grow.

MORRISON, Colo. — Rock band Wilco has added a Colorado tour stop to their latest North American tour, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.

Wilco will bring its "Cruel Country Tour" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Tickets to the Red Rocks performance go on sale to the general public Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices for the all-ages show range from $55 to $100.

Wilco's summer tour officially launches in May with performances at Massachusetts' Solid Sound Festival. Wilco’s new album "Cruel Country" is set to be released May 27.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOW: On the heels of announcing their new album, @Wilco will bring the Cruel Country tour to #RedRocksCO Sept. 14, 2022 🤠 Tickets on sale Friday, May 13 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/Znev6fdoP0 — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 10, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

