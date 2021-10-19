Winter on the Rocks announces 10th annual lineup

Winter on the Rocks is celebrating 10 years of outdoor winter concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

MORRISON, Colo. — DJ and record producer Diplo will headline the 10th annual Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks in 2022.

The annual winter concert will take place Friday, Jan. 22 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Diplo will be joined by Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby at the all-ages outdoors concert.

"To be celebrating a decade of Winter on the Rocks, the first and only winter concert at this sacred venue, is absolutely humbling," said Winter on the Rocks Director Sam Warren.

"I am honored to still have so much love and support from our Colorado snow sports community, in addition to the incredible brand partners that had faith in our dream since day one."

Tickets for Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $49.95 to $99.95 plus applicable service charges.

"Winter on the Rocks was a pipedream born out of the love for Colorado, live music, and bringing our like-minded community together…not to mention, our absolute love for Red Rocks Amphitheatre," said Warren.

NEW SHOW: @Icelantic_Skis Winter on the Rocks is BACK at #RedRocksCO on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022! Featuring @Diplo with @sofitukker, Talib Kweli, @DJCassidyOne & Jacoby ❄️❄️❄️ Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/GDDY7PytHm — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) October 19, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.