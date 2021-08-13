x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Music

Wu-Tang Clan, Colorado Symphony to team for Red Rocks concert

The Wu-Tang Clan Experience will come to Colorado this summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Wu-Tang Clan and the Colorado Symphony are set to team for a live concert performance this summer.

"The Wu-Tang Clan Experience with the Colorado Symphony" will take place at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

The performance will also feature hip-hop star Big Boi and Chris Karns.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Prices for the all-ages experience range from $70 to $1,400 — plus applicable service charges.

RELATED: Here's the 2021 Red Rocks lineup so far

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings 

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
U-God from the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan performs on day two of the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.