Wu-Tang Clan, Colorado Symphony to team for Red Rocks concert

The Wu-Tang Clan Experience will come to Colorado this summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Wu-Tang Clan and the Colorado Symphony are set to team for a live concert performance this summer.

"The Wu-Tang Clan Experience with the Colorado Symphony" will take place at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

The performance will also feature hip-hop star Big Boi and Chris Karns.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Prices for the all-ages experience range from $70 to $1,400 — plus applicable service charges.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

