DENVER — After their previously-announced concert at Red Rocks sold out, Wu-Tang Clan has added another Colorado concert to their fall tour.

The hip-hop group will perform at Denver's new Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for between $60 and $100.

Wu-Tang Clan's previously-announced concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Hallooween is officially sold out. Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by the group Jedi Mind Tricks and rappers Immortal Technique and Dillon Cooper at "Halloween on the Rocks."

RZA from the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan performs on day two of the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

