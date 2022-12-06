TikTok sensation Yeat announces Red Rocks concert

The L.A. rapper broke through in 2021 when his song “Gët Busy” began appearing in TikTok videos.

MORRISON, Colo. — Los Angeles rap star Yeat will bring is upcoming North American tour to Colorado.

Known for his high-energy mosh pit anthems, Yeat will begin his tour on March 1 in Minneapolis before visiting 29 cities across the United States and Canada.

Yeat will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at twizzyrich.com.

Yeat broke through in 2021 when his song “Gët Busy” began appearing in TikTok videos, gaining the attention of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna.

In 2022, Yeat has earned a spot as one of the top 50 streaming artists with over two billion streams in the United States.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

