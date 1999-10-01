'Str8 to the Klub Tour': YG, Tyga, Saweetie are coming to Denver

DENVER — YG, Tyga, and Saweetie are hitting the road this fall for a new tour.
The "Str8 to the Klub Tour" will bring YG, Tyga, and Saweetie to 13 North American cities beginning Sept. 21 in Sacramento.
The Live Nation-produced concert tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at str8totheklub.com.
This is YG’s second headlining tour this year following his winter 2023 “Red Cup” tour. It will be Tyga’s and Saweetie’s first ever headlining tour.
This June, YG and Tyga released the single “West Coast Weekend” with Blxst, currently over 4.3 million streams on Spotify.
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
