Zac Brown Band announces 2 Fiddler's Green concerts

'The Comeback Tour 2021' will visit Colorado in September.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Zac Brown Band is returning to the Mile High City!

The Grammy-winning country rock group will perform at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains announced Monday morning.

Zac Brown Band will be joined by Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft at the September live performances.

Tickets for the two all-ages concerts are set to go on sale Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $45 to $180, plus applicable service charges.

Zamily ticket presales begin Tuesday, May 11 at Zamily.com.

Zac Brown Band announced Monday its "The Comeback Tour 2021" will launch Aug. 5, 2021 in New Jersey. Concerts are planned across the United States through October.

Announcing The Comeback Tour 2021 with special guests! Tickets go on sale this Friday, and Zamily pre-sale starts TOMORROW! Join now at https://t.co/eEcP7dgoZK to get first access to tickets 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/2nAXwGdsd4 — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 10, 2021

Secrets out! I can’t wait to hit the road with @zacbrownband and @AshlandCraft this falls! We bout to have a time. Stay tuned for ticket info. pic.twitter.com/aU55ZFfnXt — Adam Doleac (@AdamDoleacMusic) May 10, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

