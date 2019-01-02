DENVER — Zac Brown Band is returning to the Mile High City.

The Grammy-winning country rock group will perform at Coors Field on Friday, Aug. 9, concert promoter Live Nation announced Friday morning.

The concert will be played one night after Billy Joel performs at Coors Field.

Zac Brown Band will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones at the "The Owl Tour" performance.

Tickets and V.I.P. packages for “The Owl Tour” go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 8 at LiveNation.com.

Zac Brown Band is preparing to release a new album featuring the lead single, “Someone I Used To Know." Live Nation says album details including release date, track list and artwork will be coming soon.

“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” said Zac Brown in a news release. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”

