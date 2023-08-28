Zach Bryan to play Empower Field at Mile High concert

DENVER — Zach Bryan announced his biggest tour to date will visit stadiums and arenas across North America in 2024.
"The Quittin Time Tour" will begin in Chicago in March 6 before heading out with stops at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington and Minneapolis.
The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.
Bryan's new tour includes a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, June 15, with support from Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner.
Presale ticket registration is open now for a presale that starts Wednesday, Sept. 6. General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 8.
The country music star sold out two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, and he sold out his concert at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.
Bryan recorded a live album at Red Rocks last November titled "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks)."
Bryan last played Empower Field at Mile High in May 2022, supporting headliner Luke Combs.
