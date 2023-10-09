Zach Bryan adds 2nd show at Empower Field at Mile High

Zach Bryan announced new shows for his 2024 North American run "The Quittin Time Tour," including a Colorado stadium stop.

DENVER — Country singer Zach Bryan on Monday announced several new dates on his "The Quittin Time 2024 Tour," including a second show at Empower Field at Mile High.

The tour will begin in Chicago on March 5. The 19 new dates for the tour are at major stadiums and arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. Among the new stops are three nights in Los Angeles and stadium shows in Oakland, New Orleans, Detroit, Nashville and Houston.

In August, Bryan announced a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, June 15, with support from Sierra Ferrell and Levi Turner.

That show sold out, so on Monday, he added a second show on Friday, June 14.

Fans can register for a presale for the newly added shows, with the presale beginning Oct. 18. General on-sale begins Oct. 20.

The country music star sold out two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, and he sold out his concert at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.

Bryan recorded a live album at Red Rocks last November titled "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks)."

Bryan last played Empower Field at Mile High in May 2022, supporting headliner Luke Combs.

The new shows on Bryan's 2024 tour are:

March 30, Belmont Park, N.Y.

March 31, Belmont Park, N.Y.

May 31 , Oakland, CA

June 2, Los Angeles, CA

June 3, Los Angeles, CA

June 4, Los Angeles, CA

June 14, Denver, CO

June 20, Detroit, MI

June 29, Nashville, TN

July 17, Foxborough, MA

July 21, Orlando, FL

July 22, Sunrise, FL

July 25, New Orleans, LA

July 27, Houston, TX

August 11, Atlanta, GA

August 26, Grand Forks, ND

December 12, Tulsa, OK

December 18, Brooklyn, NY

December 19, Brooklyn, NY

