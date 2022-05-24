Zach Bryan announces Red Rocks concert

Zach Bryan performed at Denver's football stadium on Saturday alongside Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade.

MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off opening for Luke Combs at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Zach Bryan has added a performance at Red Rocks to his large North American tour schedule.

The rising country musician will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages concert are $45 to $65, plus applicable service charges. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 27 at AXS.com.

Bryan's "American Heartbreak Tour" begins Wednesday, May 25 in Texas and continues through the Nov. 3 Colorado concert.

"Last tour I’ll probably ever go on," tweeted Bryan. "Hope to see you guys on the road! I love you all and I’m the luckiest man alive."

Bryan performed at Denver's football stadium on Saturday, May 21 alongside Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wade.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Last tour I’ll probably ever go on. Hope to see you guys on the road! I love you all and I’m the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/6PWVU4EbYm — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 24, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

