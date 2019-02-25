MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd is headed to Red Rocks this summer.

"Zedd on the Rocks" will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 19. Zedd will be joined at the show by Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, and Dwilly.

“It has been a dream of mine to play my own Red Rocks show ever since I saw Incubus’ “Alive” DVD at this magical venue many, many years ago,” says Zedd, in a news release. “I’m beyond excited to finally announce this show and bring my new production to Red Rocks!”

Zedd promises the concert will be a "unique and one-of-a-kind live sonic and visual experience."

"Zedd on the Rocks" ticket sales begin Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $55 to $85.

An AXS/AEG presale begins Thursday, Feb. 28. For more information, visit Zedd.net/ZeddOnTheRocks

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS