Zedd adds Colorado amphitheater concert to new US tour

Zedd is known for his hit singles with Katy Perry, Hayley Williams, Alessia Cara and Maren Morris.

DENVER — Anton Igorevich Zaslavski has announced a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Better known by his stage name Zedd, the DJ will headline a show at the popular outdoor music venue on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Zedd will be joined by Matoma, Audien, and disco lines at the all-ages concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $85. A ticket presale begins Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Zedd is known for multiple chart-topping hits including "Stay the Night" with Hayley Williams, "The Middle" with Maren Morris, "Stay" with Alessia Cara, and "Clarity" featuring Foxes.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

