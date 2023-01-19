Zeds Dead announces 2 Colorado concerts

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is looking ahead to spring, adding new shows to the concert schedule.

DENVER — This summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Canadian electronic music duo Zeds Dead has announced a pair of summer concerts at the iconic Colorado venue.

The duo will bring "DeadRocks IX" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3.

Tickets for the all-ages performances go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. A presale opens Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $52.80 to $125 plus applicable fees.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

DEADROCKS IX 🌋



Can’t believe this will be 9 YEARS of DeadRocks! See you July 2nd & 3rd for a legendary weekend at Red Rocks.



Presale Thursday at 10AM MT

On sale Friday at 10AM MT pic.twitter.com/zWqUbeUNRw — Deadbeats ☠️ (@deadbeats) January 18, 2023

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

