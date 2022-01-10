Zeds Dead books 2 Red Rocks concerts

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Canadian electronic music duo Zeds Dead has announced a pair of summer concerts at the iconic Colorado venue.

The duo will bring "Dead Rocks VIII" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Tickets for the all-ages performances go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets range from $52.80 to $85 plus applicable fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

🌋 DEADROCKS 8 🌋



WE’RE COMING HOME! July 2nd & 3rd we return for two nights at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the best weekend in existence.



Presale: Thursday 10AM MT

Onsale: Friday 10AM MT pic.twitter.com/AGEmjX6OKO — Deadbeats ☠️ (@deadbeats) January 10, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.