ZZ Top announces 3 concerts in Colorado this summer

Blues rock icons ZZ Top will perform this summer in Colorado.

LOVELAND, Colo. — ZZ Top has announced a new summer concert tour, its first scheduled without vocalist Dusty Hill, who died in July 2021.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will launch the "Raw Whiskey Tour" starting Mary 27 in San Diego and will take the stage in 50 markets across North America.

The "Raw Whiskey Tour" is set to make Colorado stops in Grand Junction, Loveland and Colorado Springs.

ZZ Top will perform at Grand Junction's Las Colonias Park Amphitheater on June 14, Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on June 19, and Loveland's Budweiser Events center on June 21. Tickets are on sale now.

ZZ Top said the tour’s title is a hat tip its forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky, "a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye."

Fans can expect to hear some of ZZ Top's decades-spanning hits like "Gimme All Your Lovin," "Sleeping Bag," "Doubleback," "My Head's in Mississippi" and "Stages."

Raw Whiskey Tour

May 6th Niagara Falls, ON, CAN

May 29th Paso Robles, CA

June 1st Redding, CA

June 2nd Saratoga, CA

June 5th Jacksonville, OR

June 7th Bend, OR

June 8th Walla Walla, WA

June 9th Spokane, WA

June 12th Billings, MT

June 14th Grand Junction, CO

June 17th Tucson, AZ

June 19th Colorado Springs, CO

June 21st Loveland, CO

June 22nd Grand Island, NE

June 24th Park City, KS

June 25th Oklahoma City, OK

June 26th Little Rock, AR

June 29th Rogers, AR

July 1st Toledo, OH

July 2nd Sterling Heights, MI

July 5th Fort Wayne, IN

July 9th Greenville, WI

July 22nd Boston, MA

July 23rd Watertown, NY

Aug 27th Beaver Dam, KY

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.