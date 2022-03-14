x
Colorado Music

ZZ Top announces 3 concerts in Colorado this summer

Blues rock icons ZZ Top will perform this summer in Colorado.

LOVELAND, Colo. — ZZ Top has announced a new summer concert tour, its first scheduled without vocalist Dusty Hill, who died in July 2021.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will launch the "Raw Whiskey Tour" starting Mary 27 in San Diego and will take the stage in 50 markets across North America.

The "Raw Whiskey Tour" is set to make Colorado stops in Grand Junction, Loveland and Colorado Springs.

ZZ Top will perform at Grand Junction's Las Colonias Park Amphitheater on June 14, Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on June 19, and Loveland's Budweiser Events center on June 21. Tickets are on sale now.

ZZ Top said the tour’s title is a hat tip its forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky, "a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye."

Fans can expect to hear some of ZZ Top's decades-spanning hits like "Gimme All Your Lovin," "Sleeping Bag," "Doubleback," "My Head's in Mississippi" and "Stages."

Credit: Winslow Townson/Invision/AP
ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons performs at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Sunday, August 28, 2016 in Boston.

Raw Whiskey Tour

  • May 6th  Niagara Falls, ON, CAN
  • May 29th  Paso Robles, CA   
  • June 1st   Redding, CA
  • June 2nd  Saratoga, CA 
  • June 5th   Jacksonville, OR
  • June 7th   Bend, OR 
  • June 8th   Walla Walla, WA 
  • June 9th    Spokane, WA 
  • June 12th   Billings, MT
  • June 14th    Grand Junction, CO 
  • June 17th    Tucson, AZ 
  • June 19th   Colorado Springs, CO 
  • June 21st    Loveland, CO  
  • June 22nd   Grand Island, NE  
  • June 24th   Park City, KS     
  • June 25th   Oklahoma City, OK
  • June 26th   Little Rock, AR 
  • June 29th   Rogers, AR 
  • July 1st   Toledo, OH
  • July 2nd  Sterling Heights, MI  
  • July 5th   Fort Wayne, IN     
  • July 9th   Greenville, WI     
  • July 22nd   Boston, MA   
  • July 23rd   Watertown, NY  
  • Aug 27th   Beaver Dam, KY 

Credit: Walmart AMP

