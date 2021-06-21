ZZ Top book Colorado summer concert

Blues rock icons ZZ Top will perform this summer in Colorado.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A legendary trio of long-bearded men from Texas are returning to rock Colorado.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Tickets for the all-ages "Celebration with ZZ Top" will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Tickets start at just $30 and increase up to $200.

Fans can expect to hear some of ZZ Top's decades-spanning hits like "Gimme All Your Lovin," "Sleeping Bag," "Doubleback," "My Head's in Mississippi" and "Stages."

who doesn't love some sharped dressed men?



just added: ZZ TOP is coming to fidd's aug 24 ⚡️



get your tickets this fri @ 10A pic.twitter.com/43SLPAYE4s — Fiddlers Green Amp (@FiddlersGreenCO) June 21, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.