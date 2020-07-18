'Somebody who wants to see their country do the right thing': CU student creates virtual symphony

The socially-distanced, virtual symphony "The Patriot" is meant to be a reflection of the current political and social unrest.

BOULDER, Colorado — University of Colorado student Jordan Holloway spent recent months directing a socially-distanced, virtual symphony with the help of musicians from across the world.

He finished writing his first symphony, titled "The Patriot" last year. But, when his in-person concerts were canceled because of the pandemic, he decided to bring the music he wrote to life, allowing him and other musicians to continue doing what they love. He said the symphony is a reflection of the current political and social unrest.

"The idea of a patriot is somebody who wants to see their country do the right thing," Holloway said. "And so the symphony goes through these different ideas, appreciating the natural beauty of America and also these fearful, violent images inspired by the current tumult we’re currently living in.”

About 50 musicians recorded their portion from their homes, mostly in Colorado, but some as far away as France and Spain. Holloway, with the help of a friend and some expensive equipment, synchronized all of the different recordings to create his masterpiece.