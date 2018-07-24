KUSA — One of the Denver stops on the Aubrey and The Three Migos tour has been postponed.
According to Altitude Tickets' website, Sunday's show was postponed to a date that hasn't yet been announced.
The tour, that was touted in a poster as a "hand-picked dream team!" will still make its Saturday stop, according to the ticketing website.
There's no word yet on why Sunday's show was postponed. Neither artist has commented publicly on the matter.
Drake's "In My Feelings", a song from his newly-released album Scorpion, recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row.
One of the Migos, Offset, was arrested last week in Georgia on gun charges. The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, also welcomed a baby girl into the world with fiancee Cardi B in early July.