KUSA — One of the Denver stops on the Aubrey and The Three Migos tour has been postponed.

According to Altitude Tickets' website, Sunday's show was postponed to a date that hasn't yet been announced.

The tour, that was touted in a poster as a "hand-picked dream team!" will still make its Saturday stop, according to the ticketing website.

Just Announced: @Drake on tour this summer with @Migos at @Pepsi_Center on Saturday, July 28. 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos' on sale Friday. Get more info here: https://t.co/z6cwSIoCxS pic.twitter.com/8Af4siAOS3 — Live Nation Colorado (@LiveNationCO) May 14, 2018

There's no word yet on why Sunday's show was postponed. Neither artist has commented publicly on the matter.

Drake's "In My Feelings", a song from his newly-released album Scorpion, recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row.

(L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)

Valerie MACON / AFP

One of the Migos, Offset, was arrested last week in Georgia on gun charges. The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, also welcomed a baby girl into the world with fiancee Cardi B in early July.

