Garth Brooks is playing Baton Rouge for the first time in 24 years.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Garth Brooks will be adding a Louisiana stop on his tour, playing for the first time ever in Tiger Stadium next spring.

The concert is set for April 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Organizers say it'll be his first time back playing in Louisiana in five years; it's his first time back in Baton Rouge in 24 years.

This concert will be his only stadium appearance in Louisiana and Mississippi in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. There is an 8 ticket limit per person.

Three ways to buy:

1) ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) Garth Brooks Phone Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Ticket prices will be $80.13, plus a $7.25 service charge, plus a $7.57 tax. Total price: $94.95