COLORADO, USA — Colorado-based musician Gregory Alan Isakov’s latest and numinous album, “Evening Machines,” is a serious contender at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards competition. His fifth LP is one of five vying for the Best New Folk Album Grammy in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

“Gregory crafts beautiful songs,” said Don Strasburg, co-president of AEG Presents-Rocky Mountains, Isakov’s promoter. “Of the millions of songs by thousand and thousands of artists creating music all across the globe, his music was chosen as the absolute best of the best.”

“Evening Machines” debuted in October 2018 as No. 1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart. In partnership with Dualtone Music Group, Isakov released the album through his own label, Suitcase Town Music, launched with manager Sarah Levin in 2007.

On “Evening Machines,” along with other musicians, Isakov played eight different keyboards, drums, ukulele and banjo, as well as electric, acoustic and bass guitars and other instruments.

