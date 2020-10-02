MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, are coming to Colorado this summer for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Isbell will be joined by special guest Lucinda Williams for a show there on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. They cost $47 to $99, plus service fees.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting at about 7 p.m.

Isabell recently released the single "Be Afraid," from the band's upcoming album, Reunions, which is set to be released on May 15.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

