John Mellencamp tour to stop in Denver

Mellencamp's 76-show tour "Live and In Person 2023" comes to town March 27 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

DENVER — Fans of John Mellencamp's classic sounds of heartland rock have a chance to hear the singer in person when the "Live and In Person 2023" tour makes a stop in Denver on March 27.

The singer confirmed the 76-show North American tour from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland Thursday.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Mellencamp's tour kicks off in Bloomington, Indiana in February 2023, stopping in major U.S. cities including New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and Los Angeles – and wraps up in South Bend, Indiana.

The artist formerly known as John Cougar is known for a series of timeless classics from the 1980s including "Small Town," "Pink Houses," and "Jack & Diane." He is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters halls of fame.

Here is the full list of shows included in his tour:

Feb. 5—Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

Feb. 6— Indiana University Auditorium—Bloomington, IN

Feb. 8—Ovens Auditorium—Charlotte, NC

Feb. 10—Fox Theatre—Atlanta, GA

Feb. 11—Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater—Jacksonville, FL

Feb. 13—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

Feb. 14—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

Feb. 15—Ruth Eckerd Hall—Clearwater, FL

Feb. 18—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

Feb. 19—Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts—Orlando, FL

Feb. 21—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 22—Broward Center for the Performing Arts—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 24—Saenger Theatre—New Orleans, LA

Feb. 25—Smart Financial Centre—Sugar Land, TX

Feb. 26—Majestic Theatre—San Antonio, TX

Feb. 28—Bass Concert Hall—Austin, TX

March 1—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grande Prairie—Dallas, TX

March 11—Keller Auditorium—Portland, OR

March 13—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 14—Orpheum—Vancouver, BC

March 15—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

March 17—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 18—Golden Gate Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 19—Saroyan Theatre—Fresno, CA

March 21—SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center—Sacramento, CA

March 22—Dolby Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

March 24—Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV

March 25—Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas —Las Vegas, NV

March 27—Ellie Caulkins Opera House—Denver, CO

April 3—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 4—The Midland Theatre—Kansas City, MO

April 6—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 7—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 8—State Theatre—Minneapolis, MN

April 10—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 11—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

April 13—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 14—Chicago Theatre—Chicago, IL

April 17—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 18—The Kentucky Center—Louisville, KY

April 19—Peoria Civic Center Theater—Peoria, IL

April 21—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 22—Stifel Theatre—St. Louis, MO

April 24—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

April 25—Orpheum Theatre—Memphis, TN

May 5—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 6—Old National Events Plaza—Evansville, IN

May 8—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 9—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 10—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

May 12—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 13—Aronoff Center—Cincinnati, OH

May 15—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17—Palace Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 19—Peace Center—Greenville, SC

May 20—DPAC —Durham, NC

May 22—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 23—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 25—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

May 26—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

June 2—The Lyric—Baltimore, MD

June 3—Kimmel Cultural Campus—Philadelphia, PA

June 5—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 6—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 7—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 10—Boch Center - Wang Theatre—Boston, MA

June 11—Providence Performing Arts Center—Providence, RI

June 13—Palace Theatre—Albany, NY

June 14—Landmark Theatre—Syracuse, NY

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—DeVos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

