After 45 years, we now know what cities KISS will visit on their final tour.

KISS will begin the "End of the Road World Tour" in Vancouver in January and continue touring into the summer.

The rock band announced in September on America's Got Talent that their 2019 tour would be their last.

"By the way, we just announced the One Last, KISS End of the Road World Tour!" frontman Gene Simmons wrote on Instagram. "It has been an amazing journey with you all. We couldn’t leave without saying goodbye. This show will have the most explosions, the most hits and be the loudest yet!"

Jan 31 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Feb 1 Moda Center Portland, OR

Feb 2 Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

Feb 4 Spokane Arena Spokane, WA

Feb 7 Viejas Arena San Diego, CA

Feb 8 Save Mart Center Fresno, CA

Feb 9 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

Feb 12 Honda Center Anaheim, CA

Feb 13 Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ

Feb 15 T-mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

Feb 16 The Forumlos Angeles, CA

Feb 19 American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX

Feb 20 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

Feb 22 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Feb 23 Fedex Forum Memphis, TN

Feb 26 Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK

Feb 27 Sprint Center Kansas City, MO

Mar 1 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI

Mar 2 United Center Chicago, IL

Mar 4 Target Center Minneapolis, MN

Mar 6 Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD

Mar 7 Centurylink Center Omaha, NE

Mar 9 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI

Mar 10 Taxslayer Center Moline, IL

Mar 12 Kfc! Yum Center Louisville, KY

Mar 13 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Mar 16 Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH

Mar 17 Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Oh

Mar 19 Bell Centre Montreal, QC

Mar 20 Air Canada Centre Toronto, ONT

Mar 22 Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY

Mar 23 Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT

Mar 26 Td Garden Boston, MA

Mar 27 Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Mar 29 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Mar 30 Ppg Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 2 Centre Videotron Quebec, QC

Apr 3 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, ON

Apr 6 Pnc Arena Raleigh, NC

Apr 7 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

Apr 9 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

Apr 11 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

Apr 12 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

Apr 13 Bjcc Arena Birmingham, AL

May 27 Messepark Neue Messe Leipzig, Germany

May 29 Stadthalle Vienna, Austria

May 31 Konigsplatz Munich, Germany

Jun 2 Stadio Essen Essen, Germany

Jun 4 Waldbuhne Berlin, Germany

Jun 5 Expo-plaz Hannover, Germany

Jun 7 Sweden Rock Festival Norje, Sweden

Jun 11 Ice Arena St. Petersburg, Russia

Jun 13 Dinamon Stadium Moscow, Russia

Jun 16 Nsa Stadium Kiev, Ukraine

Jun 18 Tauron Arena Krakow, Poland

Jun 25 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jun 27 Tons Of Rock Oslo, Norway

Jun 28 Trondheim Rocks Trondheim, Norway

Jul 2 Ippodromo Snai San Siro Milan, Italy

Jul 4 Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland

The KISS End of the Road World Tour presale begins Tuesday, November 29, 10 a.m. local time.

After 45 years of rocking the world it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever.

